Get through addiction by finding your inner Superhero!

Adam Jablin, performance and life coach, corporate consultant, and keynote speaker, has helped thousands of people over the years experience a joy for living even while under pressure or difficulty. His unique positive energy, compassion, and gift to relate to others has influenced people from all walks of life, including leaders in the fields of health, psychology, even sports...as well as helping everyday folks fighting fears, alcoholism and addictions to unleash their hidden Superman.

About Adam:

His knowledge from helping to build, run, and sell a multimillion-dollar corporation is invaluable. Equally important is Adam's sobriety and his experiences as an enthusiastic advocate of recovery. (Clean & Sober since July 14th, 2006.) Adam is also the creator of the Hero Project - a high level coaching program where you become the hero of your own life.

For more information visit: www.adamjablin.com