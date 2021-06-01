Watch
Get rid of eye bags in minutes with Plexaderm

Plexaderm helps you get rid of eye bags in minutes
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Plexaderm works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet or under eye bags, get ready to be amazed!
Lifestyle Consultant, Annette Figueroa shares the secrets of this amazing new technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

How it Works:

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you'll love the way you look after your very first use.

For more information visit: Plexaderm.com

