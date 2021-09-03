Produce for Better Health Foundation, the Beef Checkoff, Watermelon Board is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Beef Up Your Burger With Fruits And Vegetables For National Fruits & Veggies Month. Fruits and veggies can not only boost our health, but also our MOOD!

Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS RDN talks about ways to make eating fruits and veggies easy and fun. That includes pairing produce with some of our favorite American pastimes, like grilling and burgers.

For more information visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org