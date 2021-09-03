Watch
Fruits and veggies can not only boost our health, but also our MOOD!

Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS RDN talks about ways to make eating fruits and veggies easy and fun. That includes pairing produce with some of our favorite American pastimes, like grilling and burgers.
Produce for Better Health Foundation, the Beef Checkoff, Watermelon Board is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

For more information visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org

