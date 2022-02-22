Fox Tucson Theatre: The Kingston Trio

Fox Tucson Theatre is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

To get tickets, click here.

The Kingston Trio celebrates of nearly 65 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the ‘Keep The Music Playing’ tour this Sunday at Fox Tucson Theatre. You'll hear timeless classics like “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley," and more. Influencing artists and fans alike through generations of music-making,The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich are all linked to the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who also toured with the Trio. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts.