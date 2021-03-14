Menu

Follow these seven pillars to create a spectacular life

Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 14:00:19-04

Dr. Tim Reynolds has accumulated a lifetime of experiences -- from Green Beret training, travel adventures to 63 countries, being a highly successful emergency medicine doctor, to raising five thriving children. Now he wants to share the nuts and bolts of how to get out of the "Zombie life" and create spectacular for you and for your family.

His desire to help everyone onto the road to financial freedom, great health, spectacular relationships, and how to squeeze the juice out of all areas of life were his motivating factors to write Living Every Minute.

The tools are each laid out in step by step processes, making this book into an easy to use manual for anyone who wants to reach their fullest potential.

