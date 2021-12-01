Flagstone Medical: Regain your love life and confidence

Flagstone Medical is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

At Flagstone Medical, we’re here to help you revitalize your sex life with a revolutionary new erectile dysfunction treatment. Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction, or ED. While there are various oral treatments available, they come with the potential for undesirable side effects and aren’t always effective. This is why we offer Acoustic Wave Therapy, a needle-free, pain-free, and drug-free option for men who are looking for an effective solution for ED.

Acoustic Wave Therapy involves the use of low frequency sound waves to improve erectile function. These sound waves will stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, open existing blood vessels, and improve overall blood flow in the penis and surrounding area. This will make erections firmer and easier to achieve. In addition, nerve endings are stimulated with this treatment, resulting in increased pleasure and orgasm. This treatment is painless and totally non-invasive. Also, there are no known side effects.

