First-of-its-kind medicine to treat blindness

Genentech is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Millions of people in the United States live with eye conditions that can cause blindness if left untreated. These include wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). In fact, they are two leading causes of vision loss in the U.S. when left untreated.

More than 1 million people have wet AMD, which impacts central vision needed for activities like reading and driving.[i]

People with diabetes are at risk of DME, a vision-threatening retinal condition that affects approximately 750,000 people in the U.S. This number is expected to grow as the prevalence of diabetes increases.[ii]



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a first-of-its-kind injectable eye treatment for these conditions that works in two ways and can be given on a flexible dosing schedule based on patient need. Treatments may be given from one to four months apart in the first year after four monthly doses, based on a physician’s evaluation of the patient’s anatomy and vision outcomes.

