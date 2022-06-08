Watch
Find your zen at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm is located in the mountainside community of Oracle, Arizona. They are the ONLY Lavender Farm in Southern Arizona providing events, workshops and a chance to visit the farm 9 months out of the year
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

From the website:

At Life Under the Oaks, we want to create an opportunity for people to enjoy various aspects of the farm. We are family-owned and offer a unique, beautiful setting for friends & family of all ages to gather & enjoy art, farm life, and nature. Listen to live music, dine under the canopy of 100 year old oak trees at a lavender infused Farm to Table Dinner. Peruse the Pop-Up Shop for art greeting cards and our local lavender products on an Open Farm Day or stop by our Boutique! Come take a look at all that we offer on our small family farm.​ Relax in the lavender field and enjoy this magical natural setting!

JUNE BLOOM:  The farm will be open Thursday-Sunday from 8am-Noon for the Lavender Bloom Season! Open Farm tickets cost $15 per car (4 people) & children under 12 are free. This is the biggest bloom time for the lavender plants!

