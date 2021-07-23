Fidelity Investment: Money is a team sport

Fidelity Investments is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend
Fidelity’s Couples& Money study reveals nearly one-in-five couples say that money is their greatest relationship challenge. Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events planning at Fidelity Investments talks about how money is a team sport.
Did you know?
- Fidelity’s Couples& Money Study Reveals Nearly One-in-Five Couples Say Money is Their Greatest Relationship Challenge
- More than Half Disagree on How Much Savings They Will Need to Reach
Retirement Goals
- More Couples are Making Financial Decisions Together, With Same-Sex Couples More Likely to Go-it-Alone When it Comes to Financial Decisions
For more information visit: Fidelity.com/couples