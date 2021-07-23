Watch
Fidelity Investment: Money is a team sport

Fidelity’s Couples&amp; Money study reveals nearly one-in-five couples say that money is their greatest relationship challenge. Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events planning at FidelityInvestments talks about how money is a team sport.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 23, 2021
Fidelity Investments is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Did you know?

  • Fidelity’s Couples& Money Study Reveals Nearly One-in-Five Couples Say Money is Their Greatest Relationship Challenge
  • More than Half Disagree on How Much Savings They Will Need to Reach

Retirement Goals

  • More Couples are Making Financial Decisions Together, With Same-Sex Couples More Likely to Go-it-Alone When it Comes to Financial Decisions

For more information visit: Fidelity.com/couples

