Fidelity Investment: Money is a team sport

Fidelity Investments is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Fidelity’s Couples& Money study reveals nearly one-in-five couples say that money is their greatest relationship challenge. Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events planning at Fidelity Investments talks about how money is a team sport.

Fidelity’s Couples& Money Study Reveals Nearly One-in-Five Couples Say Money is Their Greatest Relationship Challenge

More than Half Disagree on How Much Savings They Will Need to Reach

Retirement Goals



More Couples are Making Financial Decisions Together, With Same-Sex Couples More Likely to Go-it-Alone When it Comes to Financial Decisions

For more information visit: Fidelity.com/couples