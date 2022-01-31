February 4: National Wear Red Day

American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Wear Red Day is the first Friday of February, which is American Heart Month. Wear Red Day is February 4th and the American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red in honor of any loved ones touched by heart disease and stroke.

It’s a good time of year to remind people that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the United States and how each of us can work to live a little healthier every day to reduce our risk of heart attacks or strokes.

For more information visit: Event.Gives/SOAZHB