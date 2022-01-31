Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

February 4: National Wear Red Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Learn about American Heart Month and how you can get involved in Southern Arizona.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:16:12-05

American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Wear Red Day is the first Friday of February, which is American Heart Month. Wear Red Day is February 4th and the American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red in honor of any loved ones touched by heart disease and stroke.

It’s a good time of year to remind people that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the United States and how each of us can work to live a little healthier every day to reduce our risk of heart attacks or strokes.

For more information visit: Event.Gives/SOAZHB

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!