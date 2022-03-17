Fast Pitch: An Evening to Stir Your Soul!

Social Venture Partners is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Join SVP Tucson on March 31, 2022, for their 7th Annual Fast Pitch event as ten nonprofit organizations present their three-minute "fast pitch" stories.

*Hear powerful stories from ten organizations working at the forefront of the intersectional movements for racial, economic, and social justice. They're tackling healthcare, immigration, education, food security, racial inequalities, economic disparities, human trafficking, homelessness, and more!

*Witness ten exceptional nonprofit leaders take their shot at over $100,000 in cash prizes as they present their story to a live audience. You will be moved beyond measure and, quite likely, inspired to action!

*Gain exclusive access to the text-to-vote TEP Power to the People Grant Award!

*Double your impact! Donations will be matched up to $40,000, generously sponsored by the Connie Hillman Family Foundation.

In-person tickets for the event are $75 each, and virtual tickets are $25 each. Those attending in-person can enjoy a cocktail hour from 5:00 to 6:00 PM before the event from 6:00 to 7:30 PM.

