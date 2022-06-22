Explore with Baratunde Thurston in America Outdoors

PBS.org is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Go off the beaten path and explore in the new PBS series, America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston.

America Outdoors with Baratunde, is a new six-part travel and adventure series hosted by New York Times bestselling author (How to Be Black), podcaster (How to Citizen with Baratunde), and outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston. The series follows him on an adventure-filled journey to explore the diverse array of regions across the U.S. and how those landscapes shape the way Americans work, play and interact with the outdoors.

Baratunde talks about his experience while filming the series six-part series, and how it has impacted his life.

From wilderness pilots flying “below the rim” in Idaho, to coal miners turned beekeepers in Appalachia, to Black surfers catching waves in Los Angeles, Baratunde introduces viewers to a vivid cast of characters whose outdoor lives are shaped by where they live. As a warming climate changes where outdoor enthusiasts can go and Americans debate how wild spaces can be made more accessible to all, America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, reveals a deeper understanding of our passionate and complicated relationship with the natural world.

For more information and to America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston visit: https://www.pbs.org/


