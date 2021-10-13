Explore the unique products you can find at Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Simonett + Brian are the proud parents of three wonderful children, Austin, Mateo, and Brianna and have resided in Tucson for many years.

After twenty-five plus years in the health and wellness industry they and their families had experienced the many positive effects of CBD. They then realized how it could make a tremendous impact on the lives of numerous others, and decided CBD was way too good to keep a secret.

So, in the fall of 2018, they started the first Your CBD Store on Tucson’s East Side. Due to the communities overwhelming response, now their amazing products can be found throughout Tucson.

The Mildebrandts are very excited to continue helping others to discover a more healthy way of life through the implementation of CBD.