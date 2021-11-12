Esperanza Dance Project celebrates 10 years with a Fundraising Performance

TUCSON, Ariz. — Esperanza Dance Project is a nonprofit organization, founded in 2011 by Beth Braun, a dancer, choreographer, dance educator, survivor and mother of a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. Beth talks about how the Esperanza Dance Project is celebrating 10 years with a performance of

House of Hope.

The annual performance, resource fair and auction fundraiser will be held at Santa Rita High School, 3951 S. Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ 85730 on Friday, November 12, 2021. This event is open to the public. Suggested donation of $10.

For all additional information, please visit www.esperanzadanceproject.org .

WHO: Esperanza Dance Project (EDP), a Tucson-based non-profit organization committed to using dance to eradicate stigma, secrecy and shame associated with surviving childhood sexual violence.

WHAT: Community resource fair, annual performance and silent auction fundraiser

WHEN: Friday, November 12, 2021, 6:00pm This event is open to the public. Suggested donation of $10. All students free with ID.

WHERE: Santa Rita High School, 3951 S. Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ 85730

WHY: The event will feature a silent auction to raise funds to continue its mission. Esperanza Dance Project company members will also perform “House of Hope.” We hope that this performance will be an opportunity to come together in person once again as a community, share resources, and open conversations.

“As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of our donors to accomplish our mission of supporting survivors of childhood sexual violence through dance. We hope that this performance will be an opportunity to come together in person once again as a community, share resources, and open conversations,” said Grace Rhyme, Assistant Executive Director of Esperanza Dance Project. “By attending this event, you can help Esperanza Dance Project continue our work of spreading a message of hope for survivors.”

The event will open with a community resource fair and silent auction from 6:00pm-7:00pm (MST). The dance performance will begin at 7:00pm and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. EDP will hold space for conversation by facilitating an open question and answer discussion immediately following the performance.

Masks are required to attend this event, and social distancing will be enforced. While we hope to hold the performance inside the auditorium, an entirely outdoor option will be prepared in anticipation of shifting health and safety recommendations. The auction and resource fair will be held outside.

The auction will be open for bidding during the event. Access to a virtual viewing of the auction items will be available via EDP’s website, https://www.esperanzadanceproject.org/ . You can also preview some of the items available for bidding by following Esperanza Dance Project on Facebook @EsperanzaDanceProject and on Instagram @esperanzadanceaz .

In addition to the performance of “House of Hope” and the auction, a community resource fair will be available to all members of the community. Organizations in collaboration include Forgotten Children, Child & Family Resources, and others. For more information about donating to Esperanza Dance Project, visit www.esperanzadanceproject.org/donate .

About the Esperanza Dance Project:

The Esperanza Dance Project is a community-based collaboration that uses a multimedia dance performance to educate about the issue of childhood sexual violence and deliver a message of hope, strength and empowerment. The Esperanza Dance Project's vision is that all high school students in Arizona learn to recognize warning signs associated with sexual abuse, feel comfortable discussing it openly and compassionately, and become familiar with local resources for support.