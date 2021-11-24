Enter to win 4 tickets and 4 hats from Tucson Roadrunners

CLICK HERE TO ENTER: TucsonRoadrunners.com/MorningBlend

Friday and Saturday the Roadrunners Kachina Jerseys return for Thanksgiving Weekend.

$20 for Discounted Ticket and Roadrunners Kachina Hat at TucsonRoadrunners.com

The Roadrunners are collecting toys each night for Diamond Children’s Medical Center. For each toy donated, fans will receive a ticket voucher for December 14 or 15 games.

Weekend Concessions Special: Concession Special: Poutine AZ. Style with Soft Drink or Draft Beer $10

Friday, November 26, the first 1,000 fans will receive Roadrunners Cowbells (In a special bag with Kachina hats!)

Roadrunners are hosting Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL Affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks