Emergency Broadband Benefit: more affordable broadband connectivity for low-income Americans

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ability to stay connected for school, work and even medical help has been a challenge for millions struggling financially.

Congress authorized the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a new program aimed to make broadband connectivity more affordable to low-income Americans.

CTIA's Senior Vice President, Nick Ludlum talks about the program, why the wireless industry is participating in the program and how you can sign up.

For more information visit: www.ctia.org/ebb