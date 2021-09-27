Educate children on lithium coin battery safety this Fall

Duracell is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Children are going for their annual checkups and flu shots, and Duracell has developed a checklist to generate awareness on lithium coin battery safety and help educate and encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their child’s pediatrician about unintended lithium coin battery ingestion among young children.

Duracell and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have teamed up on the power safely initiative to help educate parents, caregivers, and pediatricians about the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety throughout the home.

Dr Tanya Altmann talks about life-saving advice, to keeping your family safe.

For more information visit: www.duracell.com