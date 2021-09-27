Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Educate children on lithium coin battery safety this Fall

items.[0].videoTitle
As the fall approaches many families will be visiting their pediatricians for their well-child checkups and flu shots. Duracell developed a checklist to generate awareness on lithium coin battery safety and help educate and encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their child’s pediatrician about unintended lithium coin battery ingestion among young children.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 19:34:57-04

Duracell is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Children are going for their annual checkups and flu shots, and Duracell has developed a checklist to generate awareness on lithium coin battery safety and help educate and encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their child’s pediatrician about unintended lithium coin battery ingestion among young children.

Duracell and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have teamed up on the power safely initiative to help educate parents, caregivers, and pediatricians about the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety throughout the home.

Dr Tanya Altmann talks about life-saving advice, to keeping your family safe.

For more information visit: www.duracell.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!