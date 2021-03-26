Easy home spruce up ideas for this spring

Some of Martin’s tips will include:

EASILY TACKLE OUTDOOR AND INDOOR CLEANUP: There are many multifaceted tools that can easily help with both indoor and outdoor cleanup. Look for battery-powered tools that can handle multiple projects. This will not only assist your spruce-up but help your budget and reduce clutter in your shed and storage area.

ADD PORCH APPEAL: Enhance your home's porch appeal by giving your deck and patio furniture a fresh power wash. Also consider adding new colorful pillows and potted plants to refresh your outdoor space.

DECLUTTER AND DONATE: Just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not there! Take the time to organize your garage, kitchen cupboards, and even closets. Donate anything that you no longer need.