The Vail School District is looking to hire several different positions and they want people who think outside the box. Vail School District is hiring teachers, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Speech Language Pathologist, and School Psychologists.

Location: Desert Sky Middle School

Address: 9850 E Rankin Loop, Tucson, AZ 85747

Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Who: Teachers, OT/PT/SLP/School Psychologists

Register: Sign up for an interview at https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/37yethng/