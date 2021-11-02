Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Dr. Jacob: A natural way to get rid of your chronic pain

items.[0].videoTitle
Where Healing Begins
Posted at 6:06 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 21:06:16-04

Where Healing Begins Naturally is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Call 520-891-2882 or visit WhereHealingBegins.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!