DoorDash: fresh groceries delivered right to your doorstep

DoorDash and Albertsons partner up for on-demand delivery of groceries and essentials. Making shopping easier for you just in time for summer BBQ's.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 28, 2021
Offering same-day delivery, DoorDash delivers fresh groceries right to your doorstep.

While your waiting for your groceries to be delivered, why not have some fun? DoorDash and Alberstons are also bringing the fun of grocery shopping to digital phones with a limited-time gaming experience called "In the Bag". An interactive and exciting digital game that prompts users to pack as many fresh grocery staples, including apples, asparagus, milk, and avocados, as possible into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space. The more groceries you can fit into your bag, the more you save with promotions. Top scorers even have the chance to win a $5,000 credit towards Albertsons purchases on DoorDash.

  • DoorDash now offers on-demand delivery service from nearly 2,000 grocery stores across 34 states
  • DoorDash offers same-day delivery in under an hour for all of your grocery needs and more
  • “In The Bag,”' a new interactive digital game where users can score savings on future DoorDash orders
