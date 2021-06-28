DoorDash: fresh groceries delivered right to your doorstep

DoorDash is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

DoorDash and Albertsons partner up for on-demand delivery of groceries and essentials. Making shopping easier for you just in time for summer BBQ's.

Offering same-day delivery, DoorDash delivers fresh groceries right to your doorstep.

While your waiting for your groceries to be delivered, why not have some fun? DoorDash and Alberstons are also bringing the fun of grocery shopping to digital phones with a limited-time gaming experience called "In the Bag". An interactive and exciting digital game that prompts users to pack as many fresh grocery staples, including apples, asparagus, milk, and avocados, as possible into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space. The more groceries you can fit into your bag, the more you save with promotions. Top scorers even have the chance to win a $5,000 credit towards Albertsons purchases on DoorDash.