Don't miss the SAHBA Home & Patio show 2021 at the Tucson Convention Center

After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, and doing a virtual Fall show, the SAHBA Home & Patio show is proud to announce they are back!

On May21-23rd, the bi-annual event hosts hundreds of exhibitors to showcase the latest in home improvement trends, remodeling ideas, and outdoor living.

SAHBA show manager, Caitlin Dixon shares what you can expect at the event and what you won't want to miss!

To keep you safe here are some of the event guidelines:

Stay home if sick



Wash hands with soap and water/hand sanitizer

Avoid touching face

Sneeze/cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Use face coverings while in public

Continue physical distancing

For more information visit: www.sahbahomeshow.com