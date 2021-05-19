Watch
Don't miss the SAHBA Home & Patio show 2021 at the Tucson Convention Center

Don't miss the SAHBA Home &amp; Patio show at the Tucson Convention Center May 21-23rd.
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:43:00-04

SAHBA Home and Patio show is a sponsor of The Morning Blend

After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, and doing a virtual Fall show, the SAHBA Home & Patio show is proud to announce they are back!
On May21-23rd, the bi-annual event hosts hundreds of exhibitors to showcase the latest in home improvement trends, remodeling ideas, and outdoor living.
SAHBA show manager, Caitlin Dixon shares what you can expect at the event and what you won't want to miss!

To keep you safe here are some of the event guidelines:

Stay home if sick

  • Wash hands with soap and water/hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching face
  • Sneeze/cough into a tissue or elbow
  • Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces
  • Use face coverings while in public
  • Continue physical distancing

For more information visit: www.sahbahomeshow.com

