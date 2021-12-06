Don't let counterfeit goods ruin your Holidays

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items and even health products mean that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

So how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake? Beth Westmoreland the VP of technology for Amazon talks about how you can protect yourself during the holidays.

For more information visit: www.Amazon.com