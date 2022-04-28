Donate plasma: Do the amazing help save lives

CSL Plasma is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, growing demand for plasma-derived therapies and other factors have created an urgent need for human plasma donations to produce life-saving medicines for people with serious and rare diseases.

Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that carries red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. It helps to maintain a steady level of blood pressure, supports the immune system and delivers critical nutrients to cells. Plasma is used to produce life-saving therapies that treat diseases such as immunodeficiency, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia and other bleeding or neurological disorders.

Unlike blood donations, awareness of plasma donations is low even though tens of thousands of people depend on them to make the medicines they need to survive and improve their quality of life. Plasma centers are essential and have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased safety protocols and social distancing.