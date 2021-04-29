Do you suffer from Blocked Nasal Passages and Sinuses? You may be suffering from more than just allergies

DOCTORS URGE PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC NASAL CONGESTION TO GO DEEPER TO UNCOVER THE CAUSE OF BLOCKED NASAL PASSAGES AND SINUSES – YOU MAY BE SUFFERING FROM MORE THAN JUST ALLERGIES — Optinose is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Allergy Awareness Month in May highlights the prevalence of allergies which may impact up to 30% of the U.S. population – with about half of those experiencing seasonal allergies. But thirty million people suffer from chronic sinusitis (CS) that can be related and cause similar symptoms, and up to 10 million of them may have nasal polyps.

Nasal polyps are not cancer: they are benign growths high and deep in the nasal passages that result from chronic inflammation and lead to persistent symptoms like congestion, runny nose and recurrent sinus infections. This allergy season in particular, people may have more questions about these symptoms because COVID-19 is still prevalent and can come with similar symptoms; that’s why Optinose conducted a nationwide survey with The Harris Poll to help people get to the root cause of their symptoms and learn what they can do about it.

Allergist in Phoenix, Arizona, discusses the results of the national survey and the importance of seeing a trained medical professional to determine what’s causing chronic congestion and what can be done about it.

