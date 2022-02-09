Watch
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Sportsbook: you can bet on a good time

Sportsbook &amp; Valentine's Day at Desert Diamond Casinos
The new Desert Diamond Sportsbook has exciting opportunities available now and upcoming, for guests to bet on their favorite teams and sporting events, especially as we head towards the Big Game. Daniele Chilton, the General Manager of Desert Diamond Casinos Southern Arizona Properties talks about Valentine’s Day dining specials at the Sahuarita casino, and an update on the current COVID safety measures in place at the casino.

For more information you can visit: www.ddcaz.com

