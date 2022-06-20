Watch
Desert Christian Schools: Preschool Playdates

Come meet teachers and Explore classrooms during Preschool Playdates at Desert Christian Schools.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 15:58:56-04

Desert Christian Schools is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

To enroll now and for more information visit: https://www.desertchristian.org/

About Desert Christian Schools:
The Mission of Desert Christian Schools is to pursue excellence in Christian education, foster Christ-centered relationships, and endeavor to meet the unique learning needs of every student.
Desert Christian Schools is an independent, inter-denominational Christian covenant school partnering with parents who desire to see their children raised "…in the nurture and admonition of the Lord." (Ephesians 6:4).
Desert Christian was founded in 1986 on Tucson's eastside as a high school and has since grown to include a second campus for Preschool to 8th grade. Today, DCS represents more than sixty area churches as Tucson's only independent, comprehensive Preschool - 12th-grade Christian school. DCS is governed by a parent-elected Board of Trustees, staffed by licensed, qualified faculty and is fully accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI).

