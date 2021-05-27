Metromile is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Cut costs this summer and put some extra cash in your pocket by taking a 'Vaxication'.

Personal Finance Expert Farnoosh Torabi shares how American can celebrate the start of the new year, without making costly financial mistakes.

HER TIPS INCLUDE:

Pace Yourself - It will be tempting to try to experience it all but don’t let FOMO guide your decisions. Create a plan, make intentional expenses that aren’t impulsive. Good old fashioned budgeting never goes out of style!

It will be tempting to try to experience it all but don’t let FOMO guide your decisions. Create a plan, make intentional expenses that aren’t impulsive. Good old fashioned budgeting never goes out of style! Avoid keeping your finances on auto pilot - You may have shifted your budget while you stayed at home, but it’s time to do a personal finance audit of everything from your entertainment subscriptions to bank fees and energy bills to your food budget. Shop around, negotiate, and get in the driver’s seat with your finances.

You may have shifted your budget while you stayed at home, but it’s time to do a personal finance audit of everything from your entertainment subscriptions to bank fees and energy bills to your food budget. Shop around, negotiate, and get in the driver’s seat with your finances. Get creative with your post-pandemic wardrobe - Shop your closet for clothes you’ve been ignoring while you’re wearing your athletic-wear or leggings. If you need to shop, consider consignment shops or thrift stores to find bargains.

Shop your closet for clothes you’ve been ignoring while you’re wearing your athletic-wear or leggings. If you need to shop, consider consignment shops or thrift stores to find bargains. Save hundreds on car insurance - Two-thirds of Americans are low-mileage drivers. Now could be a good chance to leave your current insurer, especially if you received a small discount or no savings at all during the pandemic.

For more information visit: www.metromile.com

