THE CUSTOMIZED MOISTURIZER FOR TUCSON

Mountain Day CreamTucson is the high desert and falls within the Mountain category of Climate-Smart® skincare. In the desert where elevation is above 2,000 feet, the air pressure starts to notably decrease. This causes the desert air to be like mountain air— arid and thin with intense sun light.

Traditional skincare will not allow moisture to be maintained in high altitudes but Mountain Day Cream will. Use every day of the year when in Tucson.