Culver's: Making the earth better one scoop at a time

Culver's is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

There’s a bumper sticker saying that reads “If you ate today, thank a farmer.” But farming is more than just food production–today’s students are learning how to care for people and planet, through innovative agricultural education programs that positively impact our beloved Earth.

From reducing food waste to developing the next generation of leaders, organizations like FFA are working to ensure that the nation’s agriculture industry is able to meet the world’s needs for generations to come. That’s a lot more than just food to be thankful for!

As a former state FFA officer from Wisconsin, Alison Demmer knows farming and has dedicated countless hours to agricultural education, working with the next generation of agricultural leaders. Now with Culver’s, she’s a spokesperson for the company’s Thank You Farmers® Project, which has donated more than $3.5 million to promote the agricultural industry, support agricultural education (through partners like FFA) and invest in climate-smart agricultural sustainability projects.

What can we all do to help? Plenty! Donate $1 AND get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for your generosity!