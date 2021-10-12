Create the ultimate "fall grazing" table full of tasty foods

Tillamook County Creamery Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Celebrate National Farmer’s Day by joining Food52 resident Samantha Seneviratne and Tillamook head cheese developer Steve Marko live from the Food52 kitchens in New York City to learn their tips for creating the ultimate fall grazing table and how you can give back to farmers in the process.

Samantha and Steve will highlight delicious Tillamook cheeses featured on the grazing table along with a delicious Fall Vegetable Tian made with Farmstyle Thick Cut Sharp Cheddar Shreds. Learn about the perfect pairings for other cheddars, including on-trend flavors and artisanal jams, pickles and date syrup.

All products featured on the fall grazing table will be available for purchase from the All For Farmers Market, with proceeds supporting the Brighter Future Fund, a microgrant program launched by Tillamook County Creamery Association and American Farmland Trust in 2020 support the future of farmers of all types, geographies and sizes, who have been impacted by COVID-19.

About Samantha Seneviratne:

Samantha is a baker, recipe developer, food stylist and current contributor to Food52. Samantha has written three cookbooks, The Joys of Baking, the New Sugar and Spice and Gluten Free for Good. She has been featured as on-camera talent and judge for Food Network and Food52 online video content. She is a graduate of Oberlin College and the International Culinary Center. She resides in Brooklyn, New York.

About Steve Marko:

Steve is a lifelong foodie with over 25 years of experience in product development. He is the current Senior Director of R&D leading innovation in both food and packaging for Tillamook County Creamery Association across the full portfolio of dairy products including cheese, ice cream, and yogurt. Steve has his master’s degree in food science and enology from Fresno State. He resides in the Willamette Valley in Oregon with his wife and daughter and enjoys cooking, wine making and mixology.