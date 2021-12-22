Cox Project Hug uses 'smart clothes' to let us hug from a distance

Cox Communications is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Learn more about how two brothers were able to use wearable technology to share their first hug with a special wifi enabled “hug vest” that lets them feel the touch of a loved one just as if they were there with them.

MORE ABOUT ELEAZAR:

Julio lives in Masaya, Nicaragua. His younger (and favorite) brother, Eleazar, fled the political situation in Nicaragua for America nearly 30 years ago and now lives in Louisiana with his family. Due to immigration and visa issues, the brothers haven’t seen each other in person in more than 20 years and badly wants to hug his brother again.