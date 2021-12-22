Cox Project Hug uses 'smart clothes' to let us hug from a distance

Cox Communications is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Learn more about how two brothers were able to use wearable technology to share their first hug with a special wifi enabled “hug vest” that lets them feel the touch of a loved one just as if they were there with them.
MORE ABOUT ELEAZAR:
Julio lives in Masaya, Nicaragua. His younger (and favorite) brother, Eleazar, fled the political situation in Nicaragua for America nearly 30 years ago and now lives in Louisiana with his family. Due to immigration and visa issues, the brothers haven’t seen each other in person in more than 20 years and badly wants to hug his brother again.
MORE ABOUT FRANCESCA ROSELLA:
Francesca Rosella co-founded CuteCircuit with Ryan Genz in 2004. CuteCircuit is the world’s first wearable technology fashion brand, pioneering the merging of fashion with technology and creating groundbreaking award-winning interactive fashions that have been featured in publications and conferences all over the world including SXSW, CES, WEAR, WIRED NextGen, TEDx, Vogue Digital, and DLD. CuteCircuit’s products are part of the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Museum at FIT, Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and Cooper Hewitt the Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, and have also been exhibited at the Barbican Museum, and at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Francesca received the 2019 UNESCO Netexplo Innovation Award and the AUGGIE AWARD 2020 for Biggest Societal Impact for the SoundShirt, the SoundShirt has also been awarded as one of the Best Inventions of the Year 2020 by TIME (the HugShirt was awarded as one of the Time Best Inventions in 2006). CuteCircuit’s products have been honoured by Fast Company in 3 Innovation by Design categories: Fashion and Beauty, Experimental, and Social Good. Francesca holds a number of patents in the field of wearable technology, such as sensor-enhanced fabric constructions and multimedia wearable telecommunication devices.