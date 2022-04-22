Covid-19, vaccines, and children: what doctors want parents to know

The Department of Health and Human Service is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children in the U.S. rose to record levels with the spread of the Omicron variant. Though COVID-19 infections in children can range from mild cold-like symptoms to long-term respiratory problems, many parents still have questions about whether a COVID vaccine is an appropriate choice to make for their child’s health.

Dr. Ilan Shapiro, Medical Director of Health Education and Wellness, AltaMed talks about the impact of COVID on children and teens. He also address myths and misinformation about vaccines, discuss the anticipated vaccine authorization for children under age 5, and provide insights on a variety of COVID-related topics.

For more information visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/

