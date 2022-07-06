Department of Health and Human Services is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across much of the U.S. as the summer travel season is in full swing for many American families. With different vaccination rules for different ages, and as parents await emergency use authorization for COVID vaccines for children under age 5, many parents want to know how to keep the whole family safe as summer vacations and summer camp activities begin. Staying up to date with vaccines provides protection from serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

DID YOU KNOW?



COVID does impact children. Since the start of 2022, over 6 million cases of COVID have been reported in children under 18 in the United States.

Children and teens can face long-term health effects from COVID-19, even if they don't experience symptoms right away.

Every person in the country 5 years old and older—in every community, in every corner of America—is eligible to get vaccinated.

All vaccinated people 5 and older are eligible for a booster shot, which is an extra dose of vaccine that provides continued protection.

Being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines helps prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Get informed by visiting Vaccines.gov.