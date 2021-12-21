Convoy of Hope offering one-stop-shop for meaningful gifts

Convoy of Hope is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Are you looking for some unique giving opportunities this holiday season? Convoy of Hope's GIFT Catalog features an entire section of gifts to help empower women and girls living in developing countries.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope has a driving passion to feed the world. With a long

history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope

has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002.

Convoy of Hope has served more than 160 million people since it was founded

in 1994.

Convoy of Hope's 2021 GIFT Catalog Creates Unique Gifting

Opportunities for People Who Want to Empower Women and Children

Convoy of Hope's recently-released 2021 GIFT Catalog features an

entire section focused on women's empowerment-themed gifts, including

hygiene kits ($10), sewing machines ($150), restaurant equipment ($300),

small business training ($1000) and other items desperately needed by women

and girls living in developing countries.

Through Convoy's Women's Empowerment program, $300 can provide

startup capital needed for one woman in a developing nation to start a

business, helping lift her entire family out of poverty and supporting

commerce in her community. And $10 can purchase a feminine hygiene kit,

without which, many young women around the world are forced to stay home

from school.

Other gift sections include Children's Feeding, Agriculture and

Disaster Relief. The non-profit organization, which provides domestic and

international aid, hopes the unique catalog will inspire charitable givers

to help meet desperate needs of women and children this Christmas. With

items ranging from $10, up to $12,000, Convoy's GIFT Catalog offers a range

of opportunities for people to give back, based on area of interest.

Children's Feeding:

. $5 - Deworming medication and Vitamins for a child

. $10 - Feed a child for 1 month

. $600 - Stove for a school

. $5,000 - School lavatory

. $12,000 - Community well

Women's Empowerment:

. $10 - Hygiene kit

. $25 - Girls' empowerment training for one school-aged girl

. $150 - Sewing machine

. $300 - Restaurant equipment

. $300 - Startup Capital for 1 woman

. $1000 - Economic empowerment for one woman

Agriculture:

. $20 - Seed packets

. $40 - 10 chickens

. $100 - Farming and gardening tools

. $125 - One goat

. $5,000 - One greenhouse

Disaster Relief:

. $50 - Solar lantern and phone charger

. $100 - Food and water for four affected families

. $8,900 - One container of critical relief supplies

Sara Forhetz is national spokesperson and lead reporter for Convoy of

Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that leads humanitarian

initiatives across the United States and around the world. She is an Emmy

Award-winning, 16-year veteran of the local news industry, having worked in

newsrooms in the Dallas area, as well as Springfield, MO. She graduated with

a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. She and her husband,

Ethan, both joined Convoy of Hope in 2021 to focus on being part of the

solution. They both serve as national spokespersons for the organization.

Ethan Forhetz is National Spokesperson and Vice President of Public

Engagement for Convoy of Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that

leads humanitarian initiatives across the United States and around the

world. Ethan is a 25-year veteran of the television news industry. He

graduated with a journalism degree from UNLV and has anchored and reported

news in St. Louis; Las Vegas; Grand Rapids, MI; Springfield, MO; and

Tallahassee, FL. He and his wife, Sara, both joined Convoy of Hope in 2021

to focus on being part of the solution. They both serve as national

spokespersons for the organization.