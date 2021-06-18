Contactless service options cause us to prioritize convenience over cybersecurity. Charles Henderson the Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force at IBM, talks about how consumer habits have shifted due to the pandemic and what you can do to keep your personal information safe.

IBM recently released the results of a global study with Morning Consult, surveying the online security habits of consumer around the world over the past year and highlighting how the pandemic will have lingering security side effects. According to the global survey, while this digital shift provided benefits to both businesses and consumers, organizations must now consider the impact of these habits on their cybersecurity strategy and risk profile. Based on the results, IBM Security identified the following effects of shifting consumer behaviors on the cybersecurity landscape: