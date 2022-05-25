Clear Comfort: The perfect chlorine shortage solution for you

Clear Comfort is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

If you want to spend more time enjoying some pool-side fun, and less time hunting down and overpaying for chlorine – now is the time to upgrade your pool sanitizer.

Another summer of the chlorine tablet shortage might sound like bad news – but here’s the good news, you can make your pool care easier and healthier than it ever was before with the right chlorine alternative.

Tucson-native and Clear Comfort CEO, Steve Berens is the innovator and expert behind the company’s market-leading AOP pool and spa sanitation systems. Powered by a patented and awarded Hydroxyl-Based AOP (Advanced Oxidation Process) technology, Clear Comfort AOP sanitation creates hydroxyl radicals, which are the most powerful oxidative compounds available for recreational water treatment.

For home pools, Clear Comfort’s patented AOP sanitation only needs drinking-water chlorine levels or less, but provides powerful protection that traditional chlorine or salt water pool systems can’t.

For aquatics facilities, Clear Comfort’s AOP sanitation systems have become a best-practice for everything from hot tubs, to professional sports teams’ training centers, hotels, water parks, universities, rec centers and more across the U.S. and Canada.

Steve shares everything you need to know about the pool chlorine shortage in 2022. Additionally, he gave us some insight and advice on what you should look for and avoid when choosing the right chlorine alternative for your pool.

For more information visit: www.clearcomfort.com