Classroom Library tool empowers educators build literacy rich environment

Classroom Library tool empowers educators to build Literacy rich environment, as 2.5 million students enroll in districts without school libraries.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 18, 2022
First Book is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education, in partnership with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman, created a free resource, the Literacy + Reading in Classrooms & Home (RICH) Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries – specifically for educators in low-income classes who often have little to no budgets for books or school supplies.

Renowned Literacy expert and Education Researcher Susan B. Neuman, and PH.D. Julianne Appleton, Director of research & insights, first book, talk about the barriers that exist in classrooms, and how they can become “literacy rich”

For more information visit: https://www.readingrockets.org/article/home-literacy-environment-checklist

