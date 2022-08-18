Classroom Library tool empowers educators build literacy rich environment

First Book is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education, in partnership with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman, created a free resource, the Literacy + Reading in Classrooms & Home (RICH) Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries – specifically for educators in low-income classes who often have little to no budgets for books or school supplies.

Renowned Literacy expert and Education Researcher Susan B. Neuman, and PH.D. Julianne Appleton, Director of research & insights, first book, talk about the barriers that exist in classrooms, and how they can become “literacy rich”

For more information visit: https://www.readingrockets.org/article/home-literacy-environment-checklist

