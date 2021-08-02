Circa Sports in Las Vegas offers the largest football contest prize guarantee ever

Circa Sports is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Derek Stevens, Owner and CEO of Circa Resort & Casino, Circa Sports and many other Businesses in Las Vegas, talks about -Derek's sports betting venture- Circa Sports. guaranteeing $10 million in prize money between two of their NFL contests, Circa Millions III and Circa Survivor. This makes for the largest football contest prize guarantee ever.

Watch your favorite team play on 78-million-pixel high-definition screens in a multi-level stadium with food delivery to your seat, or while lounging in a pool!

Sign-ups for both, the Circa Millions III and Circa Survivor is open at all Circa Sports Nevada locations and conclude at 2 p.m. PT on September 11. Entries for participants outside of Nevada can register a proxy to submit picks from within Nevada.

For more information visit: www.circasports.com