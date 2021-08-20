Watch
Chemistry teacher and TikTok star talks STEM education

STEM education
Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education is an area of increasing importance for students. Competency in these areas is a strong indicator of future career success. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM jobs are projected to grow 8.8% from now until 2029.

For one high school chemistry teacher, the power of an engaging demonstration has turned him into a social media star. Phil Cook, well known for his engaging and educational TikTok posts, is making STEM concepts fun and accessible for students of all ages with the help of the incredible thermo-sensitive ink science behind FriXion erasable pens – the first line of pens ever to be Authenticated™ by STEM.org, the leaders in STEM education

