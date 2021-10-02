Cheese curds on a burger?! Culver's reveals The CurderBurger

Culver's is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Business owners know that to keep customers happy, you need to give the people what they want. And in this case, what the people want is cheese curds. But, cheese curds on a bun? It’s a dream come true!

The social media team at Culver’s had a little fun back on April 1, announcing the (fictional) menu addition of The CurderBurger – a burger made of cheese curds – and the crowd went wild. Really wild. Circulate-a-petition-and-gather-hundreds-of-signatures wild. Turns out people don’t joke about cheese curds. You offer a cheese curd burger; you’d better deliver a cheese curd burger.

So, by popular demand, the CurderBurger becomes a reality. In celebration of National Cheese Curd Day on October 15 – the day Culver’s put on the calendar back in 2015 — Culver’s guests can order the CurderBurger for one day only! Its creator, Culver’s director of menu development Quinn Adkins, will be available from the restaurant’s test kitchen in Sauk City, Wisconsin, to make this joyously cheesy announcement to fans. Book your interview now to talk all things cheese, including:

A Cheesy Distraction: The unexpected social media response to a fictional burger

From Fiction to Reality: Creating the CurderBurger

Cheese Curd 101: A quick lesson about what curds are

Tracking It Down: Where and when the cheese-curious can find the elusive treat

Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culver Franchising System, LLC, leads all aspects of product innovation and menu management for the 800+ unit brand, famous for its signature ButterBurgers® and Fresh Frozen Custard. Quinn has been cooking professionally in fine and casual dining for 30 years, developing his menu philosophy keystones of quality, authenticity and differentiation. He is a 1998 graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. A native Oklahoman, Quinn currently lives in Wisconsin.