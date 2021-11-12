Cheers to the Blessing of the Vintage and New Releases Festival at Sonoita Vineyards

SONOITA VINEYARDS WILL FEATURE TWELVE DIFFERENT WINERIES AND ONE DISTILLERY FOR THE NEW RELEASE FESTIVAL, Novemeber 13th. Buy tickets online for $40.00 for 12 tasting and a souvenir glass. — Sonoita Vinyards is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Sonoita Vineyards offers an array of award winning wines, ranging from crisp and fruity to bold and complex. They are the oldest commercial vineyard and winery in Arizona, Sonoita Vineyards opened in 1983, and now includes over 30 acres of vines.

Buy your tickets and learn more: www.sonoitavineyards.com