Celebrating the woman who gave you everything…including Life itself!

Olay Body, Keuring, and Roku are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

Still stumped on what to give Mom for Mother's Day? You’re not alone. We’re already well into April, so it’s time to start brainstorming. Lucky for you — mom, designer and lifestyle expert, Heather Thomson is here to help you thank—and celebrate—your mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, or bestie who just happens to be a new mom. She’ll share unique and thoughtful gift ideas for every type of mom.

No matter what you choose, if it comes from the heart, she’ll be sure to love it.

About Heather Thomson

Heather Thomson has over 25 years of fashion experience under her belt, including serving as Design Director for the Sean “Diddy” Combs line, Sean John, and Co-Creative Director alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez to launch and develop their respective labels. In 2008, Heather founded her innovative and fashion-forward collection, Yummie by Heather Thomson which changed the shapewear and lifestyle game for women. Heather is an adored reality star that got her claim to fame from her 3 years on the hit Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, showcasing her life as a married fashion executive, international business professional and mother of two.

For more information visit:

www.olay.com

www.roku.com

www.keurig.com