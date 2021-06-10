Celebrate the power of family by giving hope to others this Father's Day

St. Jude is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As Father’s Day approaches, many are looking toward meaningful gifts that can make any dad’s day while giving hope to others. What better way to honor the father figure in your life than with a thoughtful charitable gift?

Lifestyle expert Martin Amado shares great ways to honor family this Father’s Day by giving gifts with a purpose that support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Each purchase made through their gift shop or with a participating retail partner is a thoughtful, caring way for consumers to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, further benefiting their lifesaving mission.

For more information visit: www.stjude.org/family

