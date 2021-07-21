Cathey's Sew and Vac celebrates Christmas in July

Call 721-4000 for more information or to register for a Sit N’ Sew Day! To visit their website, click here.

This year’s Christmas in July is a new format and features a completely customized one-day program by Floriani tailored to the creation of two different projects benefitting the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA)! During the Sit N' Sew days, attendees will create much needed Kitty Cat Crate Pads that will be donated to the HSSA and pet bandanas with Floriani Educator, Kathi Quinn. Pick your day of the week - Monday, July 26th – Friday, July 30th!

$99 Includes sacked breakfast, boxed lunch, and snacks on your chosen Floriani Sit N' Sew day PLUS a FREE Ticket to Cathey’s Not-So-Traditional Christmas in July Extravaganza on Saturday, July 31st! Your ticket to Saturday's event includes these perks; food & refreshments, entrance to a lecture demo class, and prizes! $10 of each Sit N' Sew fee will be donated to the HSSA!

Cathey’s Not-So-Traditional Christmas in July Extravaganza on Saturday, July 31st at the Tucson Women’s Club from 10am-4pm will be a fun filled day including pet adoptions (depending upon availability of pets), lecture demo classes, prizes, food & refreshments! Tickets are $40 per person if you do not attend a Sit N' Sew Floriani Day. $10 of each ticket fee will be donated to the HSSA! Your ticket to Saturday's event includes these perks; food & refreshments, entrance to a lecture demo class, and prizes!

Anyone can attend Saturday's Extravaganza for FREEE, but perks of the event (food & refreshments, entrance to a lecture demo class, and prizes) are not included with free admission.