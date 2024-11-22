Casa de los Niños: A Beacon of Hope for Tucson's Children & Families

Casa de los Niños, a Tucson institution since 1973, is dedicated to empowering children and families in Southern Arizona. Through a comprehensive range of programs, this nonprofit organization addresses critical needs, including early childhood education, mental health services and family support.

Favin Gabremariam, vice president of Development and Public Relations, visited The Morning Blend to talk about how they help children and families in Southern Arizona, and the importance of community support.



Providing high-quality early childhood education programs that prepare young children for kindergarten and beyond. Mental Health Services: Offering comprehensive mental health services for children and families, including therapy, counseling and crisis intervention.

Offering comprehensive mental health services for children and families, including therapy, counseling and crisis intervention. Family Support Programs: Providing support and resources to families, such as parenting education, home visitation and crisis intervention.

A Story of Hope

“One of my many favorite stories is how a young couple, overwhelmed by the challenges of caring for newborn twins in the NICU, turned to us for support. Through the Nurse-Family Partnership program, they received guidance and encouragement, empowering them to navigate the complexities of parenthood. They then found other programs and services that have given them confidence in raising their children.”

Community Impact

Casa de los Niños relies on the support of the Tucson community to continue its vital work. By donating or volunteering, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of children and families.

“It is crucial to have donor support in both the financial space and the volunteer space,” said Gabremariam. “It’s heartwarming when the community comes together to uplift families experiencing trauma or other challenges in our community.”

A Call to Action

This holiday season, join Casa de los Niños' "Stuff the Tuff" toy drive, a partnership with Tuff Shed Tucson. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to either of Tucson’s Tuff Shed locations from now until December 13. Locations are open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 - 5 p.m. on Sunday:

· Tuff Shed North Tucson: 3502 N Oracle Rd

· Tuff Shed Tucson: 3310 E Gas Rd, Ste 101

On December 14, join in to fill a Tuff Shed at Casa de los. Supporters can drop off gifts at 1120 N 5th Ave (5th and Speedway) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to participate.

As Casa de los Niños celebrates its 50th anniversary, the organization remains committed to its mission. By supporting Casa de los Niños, you can help ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

To learn more or to get involved, visit casadelosninos.org or call (520) 624-5600.