CareMore Health: Check your meds to identify potential issues

For more than 25 years, CareMore Health has been providing patients with personalized care to help them maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. They’re doctors, nurses and clinicians right in your neighborhood who provide life-changing care, particularly for those with complex and chronic health conditions.

They take time to get to know each patient as a person and understand the physical, social, and emotional issues that affect overall well-being.

Their advanced primary care delivery model is a team-based approach that includes staff nurses, behavioral health specialists and case managers. The model stresses prevention and early intervention to help keep patients out of the hospital. And they know that patients are more likely to stay healthy at home, where their trained care providers can also address social drivers of health including food security/nutrition, transportation, and other factors.

