California is open again. Here's what you need to know

California’s tourism industry was hit tremendously hard by the pandemic, with nearly one million jobs lost across the state. But as the nation reopens, California's overall economy is expected to rebound faster than the national average, according to economists.
Everyone lost out on so much last year – missed milestones, time with loved ones, travel, and much more. Now it’s time to recapture those moments. California’s hospitality industry has fully reopened and is rolling out the red carpet for travelers this summer and beyond.
About Caroline Beteta
Caroline Beteta serves as president & CEO of the industry-led Visit California, a nonprofit organization created to market California as a premier travel destination to increase the state’s share of tourism-related revenues. She simultaneously serves as a strategic advisor for the Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development (GO-Biz). Beteta is responsible for implementing Visit California’s global marketing program on behalf of the organization’s 21,000 investors and serves as the lead spokesperson for California’s travel industry. In her tenure, she has overseen a decade of growth for California’s travel industry, peaking in 2019 with a record $144.9 billion in economic benefit to the state. She has shepherded the growth of Visit California into a global marketing franchise and helped restore travel and tourism following numerous natural and economic crises.