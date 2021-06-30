California is open again. Here's what you need to know

Visit California is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

California’s tourism industry was hit tremendously hard by the pandemic, with nearly one million jobs lost across the state. But as the nation reopens, California's overall economy is expected to rebound faster than the national average, according to economists.

Everyone lost out on so much last year – missed milestones, time with loved ones, travel, and much more. Now it’s time to recapture those moments. California’s hospitality industry has fully reopened and is rolling out the red carpet for travelers this summer and beyond.