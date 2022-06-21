Buckhead Shore: MTV's highly anticipated new Series

The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway.

It’s time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts.

PARKER LIPMAN - Instagram: @ParkerLipman

Parker considers himself the “head buck” of the group. A self-proclaimed mama’s boy whose family owns the Zaxby’s chicken fast-food chain, he hosts a yearly summer getaway for his friends at his family’s lake house in upstate Georgia. Parker can’t seem to stay out of trouble this summer, especially as he tries to navigate having both his girlfriend and ex living under one roof.

BETHANIA LOCKE - Instagram: @BethaniaLocke

The “heart of the lake” amongst the friend circle, Bethania is often viewed as the voice of reason and mediator when the waters start getting choppy. Raised in a strict Ethiopian/Jamaican household, she is eager to fully venture into the world of dating. But emotions run high when her longtime friend — and recent hook-up – joins the group at the lake house.

To watch Buckhead Shore visit: https://www.mtv.com/shows/buckhead-shore

