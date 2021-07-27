Bring the torch home with you by playing an Olympic video game

SEGA is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Bring the torch home with you with an Olympic video game. Corporate Play expert, Meredith Sinclair talk about how SEGA of America is inviting everyone to join in on the fun with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Videogame.

Enjoy on multiple platforms, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, STEAM for PC and Google Stadia.

It's a perfect game for family or friends during the summer. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their dreams at-home or online as they go for gold.

The game features 18 different fun-fueled Olympic events. You can even create an Avatar as an Olympic athlete of your dreams and you can choose from more than 50 different colorful wardrobe options, including traditional country outfits or imaginative costumes like pirates, astronauts and many more.

For more information visit : Olympicvideosgames.com